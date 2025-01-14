Stanford alum takes holy dip at Mahakumbh, praises PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath: ‘With the strength of their devotion...’

As the world’s largest spiritual gathering commenced with the grand ‘Shahi Snan’ on the sacred occasion of Paush Purnima, devotees from across India and around the globe are converging at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, to take a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh Mela. Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, originally from Los Angeles and a Stanford University graduate who has resided at Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh for nearly three decades, recently participated in the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, a significant religious event anticipated to attract over 45 crore devotees seeking spiritual purification at the Sangam (confluence) of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers. Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati has resided at Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh for nearly three decades.(X/@ANI)

Expressing her reverence for the mela, Sadhvi Bhagawati remarked, "This is not just an opportunity to take a holy dip at Sangam; this is an opportunity for people to take a holy dip in their belief, in their devotion. This is the strength and greatness of Indian culture."

She emphasised the unparalleled nature of the gathering, noting, "This is neither a rock concert nor a sporting event. Who have people gathered for in such large numbers? For their devotion, for their belief." She also lauded the extensive preparations, stating, "All government arrangements made here—with the strength of their devotion, PM Modi and CM Yogi—are unfathomable."

The Uttar Pradesh government has undertaken massive preparations for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, constructing a temporary city over 4,000 hectares to accommodate the influx of pilgrims. Infrastructure developments include housing, roads, 11 hospitals, 30 pontoon bridges, and enhanced sanitation facilities. Approximately 20,000 workers and 50,000 security personnel, supported by over 2,500 surveillance cameras, are ensuring cleanliness and safety during the event.

Francisco, a Brazilian devotee visiting India for the first time in search of moksha (salvation), described the experience as amazing. He shared that while the water at the confluence was cold, his heart was filled with warmth after taking a dip.

"I came to India for the first time... I practice Yoga and I am searching for moksha. It's amazing here; India is the spiritual heart of the world... The water is cold, but the heart is filled with warmth," he said.

Another devotee from Spain expressed feeling incredibly fortunate to have taken a dip there.

"We are many friends here--from Spain, Brazil, Portugal... We are on a spiritual trip. I took a holy dip and enjoyed it much; I am very lucky," he said.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, held every 12 years in Prayagraj, is renowned as the world's largest religious gatherings. The festival's timing draws millions to the sacred confluence, or Sangam, to seek spiritual purification and salvation. The event's massive organisation involves setting up 150,000 tents, connecting 450,000 new electricity supplies, and enhancing sanitation. Safety measures include deploying drones and surveillance cameras to prevent incidents like the stampede in 2013.