Fan meets Zayn Malik in US McDonald's outlet, says he 'smells delicious'

Imagine: you enter a McDonald's outlet late at night, patiently standing for your order. As you are waiting, you suddenly spot Zayn Malik right in front of you. Sounds nothing less than a fanfiction, right? Well, believe it or not, recently, a woman had this experience, and her story has gone viral on social media.

Selfie of the fan who met Zayn Malik. (X/@vaneee2001)

X user @vaneee2001 shared a selfie with Zayn Malik on the micro-blogging platform. Alongside, she also wrote, “I’m so happy. I would never have thought that by going to McDonalds I would meet the love of my life, @zaynmalik.”

In the following tweets, she also answered a few questions that netizens asked her. First, she described Zayn Malik's fragrance as a "super rich smell, I don't know how to explain the smell, but it really smells delicious."

Secondly, she detailed how she came across him in McDonald's. "How did I meet him? I was waiting for my food at Mcdonald's, and he showed up at the back door of the restaurant and I was in shock and started analyzing the tattoos, by the way, I was the only customer in the place. I waited about three minutes for the nervousness to pass."

When asked what she talked to him about, @vaneee2001 said that she told him personal words that came to her at the moment. In response, Malik said that he could take a selfie with her.

Since her selfie with the singer went viral, it has been viewed close to four lakh times. The share also has more than 9,000 likes. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts on the post.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, "Congrats! Thank you for sharing. We have missed that face so much!"

A second said, "OMG! So happy for you! Congrats, and he looks so cuddly and cute."

"OMG, so happy for you, he is so handsome," posted another.

A fourth shared, "You got to meet the love of my life at a place like McD."

A fifth expressed, "Aww, this is so adorable."

