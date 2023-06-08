Fan-made video of John Stamos and Olsen twins will make Full House fans emotional

John Stamos and Olsen twins were recently in the headlines after the former revealed that he once tried to get the sisters fired from the famous show Full House. In the series, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen shared the role of Michelle Tanner, while John Stamos essayed the role of their uncle Jesse Katsopolis. The trio is again making headlines after Stamos took to Instagram to share a fan-made video. The wonderful clip is created using different videos and images that show the beautiful relationship between John Stamos and Olsen twins.

Here's a screenshot of John Stamos' Instagram story:

The images are taken from a fan-made video of Full House actors John Stamos and Olsen twins. (Instagram/@olsensisters._)

The image is taken from a fan-made video of ohn Stamos and Olsen twins. (Instagram/@olsensisters._)

The original video was posted on an Instagram account called olsensisters._ Take a look at the video that was re-shared by John Stamos.

The video was posted some 22 hours ago and already has received close to 18,000 views. Additionally, the clip has also gathered more than 300 likes. The share has accumulated several comments too.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Very beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user. “Love this,” shared another. “John reposted,” posted a third. Many reacted to the video using heart emoticons.