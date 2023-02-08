Fans groove to Jhoome Jo Pathaan in Germany's chilly weather, SRK reacts

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's hit film Pathaan has won hearts. Pathaan has overtaken Aamir Khan's Dangal as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. It has collected ₹729 crore worldwide. People are grooving to the peppy songs, sharing their reviews, talking about their favorite scenes, and much more from this spy movie. Now, a video of fans in Germany dancing to the song Jhoome Jo Pathan has gone viral online. The video even caught the attention of Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan's fan account @srk1000faces shared the video. It shows a bunch of people in Germany grooving to the song Jhoome Jo Pathan in chilly winters. The post's caption read, "@iamsrk Germany has been dancing with you too. In minus degrees Celsius. I hope you'll visit again sometime."

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared two days ago. Since being uploaded on the social media platform, it has been liked by more than 600 people, and the numbers are only increasing. Many have reacted to the video, including King Khan himself. He wrote, "Oh yes, Germany….thank u for dancing in the cold!!"

Take a look at some of the other reactions here:

An individual posted, "What a coordination! Well done guys." Another person wrote, "I have a cold, cough, and fever, but seeing this video made my day. I will be visiting soon, guys. A big hug to all." "Amazing," said a third.