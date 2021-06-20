Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Father’s Day 2021: Sand artist creates heartwarming sculpture as a tribute to fathers

The art for Father's Day 2021 by Sudarsan Pattnaik features a father holding his child as the words ‘I Love Papa’ are etched in red hearts across the sculpture.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 03:17 PM IST
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's art for Father's Day 2021.(Twitter/@sudarsansand)

Father’s Day 2021 is being celebrated in many parts of the world today and sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a special tribute dedicated to all the fathers. The ones who always put their families before anything else. Shared on Twitter, Pattnaik’s incredible sand sculpture has wowed many and may leave you forwarding the clip to your father too.

The recording starts with a shot of the sculpture created at the Puri beach in Odisha. The art features a father holding his child as the words ‘I Love Papa’ are etched in red hearts across the sculpture.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared some four hours ago, the clip has garnered over 7,400 views and several reactions. The sand art won the hearts of many. Several netizens shared appreciative comments for the beautiful representation of the bond between a father and his child. Many posted heart emojis in the comments section.

“Happy father’s day to all the amazing dads out there,” wrote a Twitter user. “Thank you for this wonderful gift. From a grateful father,” commented another.

What are your thoughts on this share?

