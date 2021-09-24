Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Father’s emotional reaction to holding his newborn son is heartwarming to watch

“First-time father holds his newborn baby for the first time,” reads the caption shared along with the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 10:42 AM IST
The image shows the father waiting to hold his newborn baby.(Chrisxia29_)

A wholesome video of a father’s reaction after holding his newborn son for the first time ever has left people emotional. There is a possibility that the video will have the same effect on you too.

The video was shared by Twitter handle @GoodNewsCorres1. “First-time father holds his newborn baby for the first time,” reads the caption shared along with the video. The post also credits TikTok user Chrisxia29_ for the video.

The clip opens to show the father smiling and joking before holding his son. However, when he holds the little one his expressions change almost immediately and it is heartening to watch the transformation.

Take a look at the wonderful clip.

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 67,000 views and counting. The share has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Nothing else in the world feels as amazing as that moment. No matter how many times it happens,” wrote a Twitter user. “There is no greater love,” expressed another. “It is a fantastic moment in one's life to have his own baby. Very nice video. All the best,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

