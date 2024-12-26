Female drug dealer caught with 3 kg cocaine gets army of online fans for her ‘glam’ mugshot

A female drug dealer found popularity on social media after police posted a picture of her arrest on the internet. The 30-year-old was reportedly given a suspended sentence after she and three others were arrested for attempting to bring three kilograms of cocaine into UK’s Gloucestershire. The image shows 30-year-old Kirsty Sansum, a drug dealer arrested with cocaine. (Gloucestershire Police)

“Glam” mugshot

According to the New York Post, several social media users were blown over by Kirsty Sansum’s picture. An individual reportedly wrote, “She’s a looker.” Another added, “A really attractive bunch – and easily recognizable. A happy ending for Xmas.” A few also expressed that she is “glamorous.”

In the viral picture, a tattooed Sansum is seen wearing a grey hoodie, her blond hair tied in a messy bun, and looking directly at the camera.

About the drug bust:

According to a report published by Gloucestershire, Sansum was arrested alongside 29-year-old John Rogers, 28-year-old Kingsley Williams, and 30-year-old Aaron Russell.

Police first arrested Rogers and Sansum after three large blocks of cocaine with an estimated street value of between £240,000 and £300,000 were found in their car. Upon further investigation into the matter, including inspection and analysis of mobile data, police arrested Russell and Williams.

All those arrested pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine during an earlier hearing after an investigation by Gloucestershire Constabulary's Serious and Organised Crime Unit.

From jail time to drug rehabilitation: Sentences received

Rogers received a sentence of five years and three months in prison. While Williams was jailed for six years and nine months, Russell got six years behind bars.

According to the police report, “Sansum was sentenced to 32 months reduced to two years suspended sentence, with drug rehabilitation order for nine months and 100 hours unpaid work.”

Police statement:

“This was a significant conspiracy to bring thousands of pounds worth of drugs into our county. These drugs would have eventually ended up on our streets, bringing misery to the lives of our communities,” said Detective Inspector Matt Phillips of the Serious Organised Crime Unit.

“Considering no drugs were found on Russell or Williams, the level of investigation and the length of their sentences demonstrates that we will work tirelessly to bring those involved in the drugs trade to justice,” the cop added.