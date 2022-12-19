Nora Fatehi lights up Twitter’s heart with her Light The Sky anthem in Hindi at FIFA World Cup 2022 final

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is over and football fans couldn't have asked for a better ending for the event than the enthralling match between Argentina and France in the final. However, it’s not just the match that wowed people. It is also the closing ceremony that created a special memory for many because of Nora Fatehi’s performance at the event. She gave an electric performance on the FIFA anthem song ‘Light the Sky’. During the event that took place before the match, she joined Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal to perform their song. Though the event took place yesterday, Twitter is still buzzing with posts about Nora’s performance and her presence at such a grand event.

Here are some tweets that people have been sharing on the micro-blogging platform:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“World Cup Ka final ek taraf but #NoraFatehi Ki entry Kamal ki thi Hatss off,” wrote yet another Twitter user. “Nora Fatehi won hearts with her performance at the FIFA World Cup 2022 final match,” shared another. “Nora Fatehi killed it!! at the FIFA World Cup Closing Ceremony!!” expressed a third.