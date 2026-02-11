‘Find my number, WhatsApp me’: Deepinder Goyal after receiving 8,000 emails following Zomato rejoin call

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal on Wednesday shared an update on the overwhelming response to his recent outreach to former employees, revealing that he has received more than 8,000 emails from people eager to reconnect with Eternal. Deepinder Goyal revealed he has received more than 8,000 emails from people eager to reconnect with Eternal.

In a post on X, Goyal said nearly half of the messages came from people who had been part of the organisation at some point, while the rest were from those who had never worked there but expressed interest in joining. “A quick update on back@eternal.com. Over the last week, we received over 8,000 emails. About 4,000 from people who have been part of the Eternal journey at some point. Rest from people who haven’t worked here but want to. Thank you so much for this. I didn’t expect this at all,” he wrote.

Calling the emails “full of emotions and honesty,” Goyal noted that many contained personal stories and historical context dating back years, making it difficult for current teams to assess them.

“Eternal is in its late teens right now. The only person who can truly read these emails and know who to respond to is me. And it is not humanly possible for me to read through 8,000 emails, and pick and choose the right ones to respond to, quickly,” he added, assuring that every email is being reviewed even though the process will take time.

For those awaiting a quicker response, Goyal suggested a more direct approach. “If you worked with me directly, and you wrote in, and you are waiting for a reply, here is what will work quickly: find my number and WhatsApp me. Looking forward to reconnect,” he said.