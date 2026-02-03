Deepinder Goyal invites former Zomato employees to rejoin company: 'I want you back'

“We have over a hundred people at Eternal today in their second or third stints. Many of them are doing their best work now. Maybe because they've grown, but also because the company has grown. We are more organised, a little less chaotic, and hopefully, I've learned a few things along the way too,” Goyal wrote.

In a post on X, Goyal addressed ex-staff directly, writing, “If you used to work at Zomato, whether you chose to move on, or I was the one who asked you to leave, this is for you.” He acknowledged that the company may not have offered the right environment or leadership for some in the past, but emphasised that many employees had loved their time there.

Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal has reached out to former employees with a public invitation to rejoin the organisation, saying the company has evolved and that “the door is not closed” for those who once worked there.

Further, encouraging former colleagues to reconsider, Goyal wrote, “If you haven’t reached out because you think the door is closed, or because you think I’m holding onto the past, I’m not. I want you back.”

He highlighted that Eternal now comprises multiple businesses, including Blinkit’s quick-commerce operations, Hyperpure, District, Nugget, and the non-profit Feeding India. He said the group needs people who understand “what good looks like” at the company and care enough to help build its future. “There is no better person for that than someone who has been here, left, grown, and wants to come back,” he said.

(Also Read: ‘We pay people a lot’: Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal on work-life balance, ‘toxic’ boss allegations)

Deepinder Goyal addresses speculation about leadership Addressing speculation about leadership after stepping down as CEO, Goyal added, “You might say that Eternal is not going to be the same, because I am not the CEO anymore. But ask yourself a question. Did titles ever matter at Eternal? I am still very much here.”

Urging interested former employees to get in touch, he wrote, “If you feel like you have unfinished business here, please don’t overthink it. Write to me at back@eternal.com.”

Ending on a lighter note, Goyal quipped, “The Gurgaon pollution is still a bug, but being at Eternal is the feature.”