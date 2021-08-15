Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Finding the queen bee in this hive may make your brain buzz. Watch

“Can you find the queen bee in this hive?" reads a part of the caption shared along with the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 07:34 PM IST
The image is taken from the video shared on Texas Bee Works' official Instagram page.(Instagram/@texasbeeworks)

A video shared on Instagram by beekeeper Erika Thompson has created a buzz online. The video shows a hive of bees. What makes the post interesting is the challenge shared in the caption. It is about finding the queen bee.

“Can you find the queen bee in this hive? You’ll need to be quick to find her before she is completely covered up by worker bees,” reads a part of the caption shared along with the video. The post also gives clues to netizens to help them spot the queen bee. “1. The queen bee is the largest bee in the colony and she has a longer, more slender body. 2. Queens come in a variety of colors. This queen is a beautiful orangish red color! 3. Queen bees have a large, bald, black spot on their backs,” it says. The post also contains an image that helps netizens with the right answer.

Take a look at the post and see how quickly you can spot the queen bee:

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 20,000 likes. While some tried spotting the insect, others shared questions. A few also posted heart emoticons to express their reactions.

“How do queen bees become queen bees? What makes them the queen? So many questions,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is my new favourite game,” shared another. “I think I have the queen bee eye… found her right away!” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

