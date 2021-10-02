Firefighters free tiny kitten stuck inside a pipe to reunite it with human. Watch

A curious kitty got stuck inside a pipe and it led to a rescue story which has now won the hearts of netizens. The incident took place in Texas, USA that prompted the El Paso Fire Department to rush to the cat’s rescue. A video of the rescue was also shared online.

“Last night, a kitten stuck in a pipe was brought to Fire Station 2. B Shift crews quickly got into action to free him. After a successful extrication operation, the kitten was returned with his owners. No injuries reported,” the department wrote while sharing the video.

The clip opens to show the firefighters carefully cutting one side of the pipe to reach the kitten stuck inside. They then use liquid soap as lubricant to pull the feline out.

Take a look at the video:

Since being posted, the share has gathered nearly 3,000 views and counting. It has also received various comments.

“Awesome job guys!!!” wrote a Facebook user. “You all are totally awesome,” shared another. “Great,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?