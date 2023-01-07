Fishermen rescue turtle stuck in a fishing net, netizens laud them

For marine life, plastic, paper, fishing gear, or any other debris can cause a lot of danger. Many times fishes or other animals may end up eating them or get stuck in them. Even the smallest piece of such debris can cause them harm. Recently, one similar incident occurred when a turtle got stuck in the fishing net in Mariyur area in Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram district. However, as soon as the fishermen spotted the turtle, they immediately came to its rescue.

The short clip opens to show a Turtle stuck in a net among a school of fish. Then a man comes to it and takes it out of the net. He puts it back to the stand and watches it go back to the sea. This video was shared by Indian Administrative Service officer Supriya Sahu. In the post's caption, she wrote, "Safe rescue and release of a Green turtle (trapped in fishing net) by the Tamil Nadu Forest staff and Fisherfolk at Mariyur area, Ramanathapuram District. Kudos."

Take a look at the full clip below:

This clip was shared one day ago. Since being uploaded, it has been liked close to 500 times and has had several likes and comments. Many people appreciated the fishermen's work.

Take a look at some of the comments below:

One person in the Twitter comments said, "Kudos. An excellent demonstration of the team effort to rehabilitate the turtle." A second person wrote, "Kudos! What a Great relief for Turtle Tamil nadu Forest staff and Fisherfolk of Mariyur area." Another person added, "Positive attitude towards marine life. I salute all."

