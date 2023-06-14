‘Fit him in box, have him shipped’: Redditors share funny suggestions to sneak boyfriend in house

“Modern problems require modern solutions,” wrote one Redditor in response to a post seeking suggestions on how to bring boyfriend into the house discreetly. Soon, many flocked to the post’s comments section with funny responses, offering ideas like shipping him in a box or having him don a bear costume. The creative suggestions on this post know no bounds!

It all started when a Reddit user ‘c4tpers0n’ shared a post on the platform’s ‘Bangalore’ community asking how to sneak their boyfriend without neighbours knowing. They wrote, “How do I get my boyfriend into my house without my neighbours finding out?” They further explained that they live in a residential neighbourhood known for its inquisitive residents.

“I live in a residential area and the neighbours are nosey enough to rat me out if they ever found out. But I’m almost never home alone and now that I finally am, how can I get him over into my house. For more context, I live on the 1st floor of a 3 floor building. There’s my neighbour on the terrace most of the time but when they’re not it could be the people in front of my house. It’s very risky. Do y'all have any suggestions on how I can pull this off?” they added.

Ask him to dress up as a delivery guy

One suggestion from a Reddit user was to have the boyfriend dress up as a delivery guy because ‘modern problems require modern solutions’.

Disguise as an assembling guy

Another creative suggestion from an individual was to order something from an e-commerce website and then disguise their boyfriend as an ‘assembling guy’.

Fit him in box and have him shipped

Another shared a very funny suggestion that was met with amusement and laughter from fellow Redditors.

Pose as someone who takes donation

An individual in the post’s comments section suggested this.

Make him wear bear costume

A redditor shared a comical suggestion that they claimed has always worked for them.

Fit him inside suitcase

Someone on the platform suggested that the original poster can sneak him inside the suitcase.

The post was shared a few hours ago on Reddit. It has so far raked up more than 300 upvotes. What are your thoughts on these suggestions?

