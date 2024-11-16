Menu Explore
Fitness coach reveals one habit all her thin coworkers have in common. Viral video

BySanya Jain
Nov 16, 2024 09:01 AM IST

An American fitness coach claims that all her “thin coworkers” have one habit in common - they usually don't finish their food.

An American fitness coach claims that all her “thin coworkers” have one habit in common. The fitness coach and techie, named Bry, claims she spent one week observing coworkers at her job and noticed that all her “thin” colleagues have one eating habit in common - they don’t finish their food.

A fitness coach reveals one habit her thin colleagues have in common (Representational image)
Bry revealed her findings in an Instagram post that is currently going viral with more than 4 million views and hundreds of comments.

“I observed the eating habits of my thin coworkers”

In her Instagram post, Bry said it was an episode of The Chris Terrell Podcast, titled “Collect the habits of thin people,” that inspired her to start observing the people around her. “I was curious, so I started paying attention at work,” the fitness coach said.

What she found was that all her thin coworkers had one thing in common - they did not finish their meals.

“While some people are naturally thin DESPITE their habits/diet, I believe many normal weight people are that way BECAUSE of their habits (intentional or not),” she said.

She explained that thin people simply seem to have a more nonchalant attitude towards food. Other things she observed were one colleague enjoying a burger after removing the top bun and portioning the ketchup, thereby getting rid of excess carbs and calories, while another took hours over a meal and ended up not finishing it.

You can watch the video here.

A note of caution

Bry added a word of caution to anyone who might come across her post: “I am not promoting never finishing your meal or being wasteful. But I want to highlight a mindset I observed,” she explained.

In fact, doctors and healthcare professionals warn that eating less food might result in nutritional deficiencies, and crash dieting is never a good way to lose weight. Instead, people should focus on creating a calorie deficit while consuming a balanced diet with protein, fiber, and right nutrient-dense foods.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
