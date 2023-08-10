Flashmob dance to What Jhumka at Times Square goes viral. Watch

A flashmob dance performance to the song What Jhumka from the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has grabbed the attention of people on social media. It shows a group of dancers performing to this song at Times Square in New York. (Also Read: Social media influencer Ruhee Dosani recreates Tamannaah Bhatia's Kaavaalaa hook steps in saree)

Flashmob dance to the song What Jhumka.(YouTube/@Shaimak New York)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The Shiamak USA team taking over @TimesSquareTSq with this trending song #whatjhumka," wrote the official YouTube channel of Shaimak New York. The clip shows a group of dancers energetically performing to the song What Jhumka. As they groove, onlookers are stunned by their moves.

Watch the video of the flashmob to the song What Jhumka here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared on July 21. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than seven lakh times. The share has also received more than 6,000 likes. Many even expressed their reactions to this video in the comments section. Several people were in awe of this performance.

Here's what people are saying about this dance video on What Jhumka:

An individual wrote, "Awesome, loved the performance." A second added, "Very, very beautiful performance." "Better choreography than the original, good work," expressed a third. A fourth shared, "To be honest, I'm seeing this again and again, especially the beginning when he asks whose jhumka it is. Its really well executed, and the immediate opening sequence is just dope." A fifth said, "This is the best performance ever!"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}