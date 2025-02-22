Menu Explore
Flight attendant helps deliver baby as woman goes into labour shortly after takeoff

BySimran Singh
Feb 22, 2025 04:09 PM IST

A Brussels Airlines flight turned into an unexpected delivery room when a passenger went into labour, with a crew member successfully helping deliver the baby.

A Brussels Airlines flight departing from Dakar, Senegal, last week became the scene of an unexpected birth when an expectant mother went into labor shortly after takeoff. The airline later praised a crew member who assisted in the delivery, calling it a moment of true professionalism and care.

A flight attendant and a doctor on board assisted in the safe delivery.(Instagram/@flyingbrussels)
A flight attendant and a doctor on board assisted in the safe delivery.(Instagram/@flyingbrussels)

The mother-to-be informed the cabin crew that she was experiencing severe pain, prompting immediate action. Fortunately, a flight attendant named Joie, along with a doctor on board, assisted in the safe delivery of the baby. The tense moments quickly turned into joy when the newborn let out her first cry, reported the New York Post.

“The first few moments were tense—was she okay? Was she breathing? And then, the most beautiful sound filled the cabin: her first cry. A doctor on board confirmed she was healthy, and relief washed over everyone,” the airline shared on social media.

Brussels Airlines also posted a heartwarming photo of Joie holding the newborn, named Fanta, while her mother rested beside her.

Take a look at the post:

Joie, who is also a mother, described the experience as “magical.” She shared that while cabin crew members are trained for emergency situations, including childbirth, nothing can fully prepare someone for the real thing.

“As a cabin crew member, you train for everything, even childbirth—but nothing prepares you for the real thing,” Joie said. “But we stayed calm, worked as a team, and followed our procedures. It was magical. If I hadn’t become a cabin crew member, I think I would have been a midwife.”

Brussels Airlines, Belgium’s largest airline, commended Joie for her professionalism and dedication, calling the birth “a true reflection of teamwork, care, and the extraordinary moments that happen in the sky.”

The airline emphasised that the role of a flight attendant goes far beyond assisting passengers during flights. “Stories like these remind us that being cabin crew is more than just flying—it’s caring for people, no matter the situation,” the company stated.

Also read: Woman saves falling dog using cardboard box in dramatic rescue: ‘Not all heroes wear capes’

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
