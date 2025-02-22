Woman saves falling dog using cardboard box in dramatic rescue: ‘Not all heroes wear capes’

In a dramatic rescue caught on camera, a woman in Brazil saved a dog from a potentially fatal fall using a cardboard box. The incident took place when the dog was seen hanging dangerously from a window on an upper floor of a building. The incident took place in Brazil.(X/@Crazyclips)

The footage shows the woman standing at a window below, carefully positioning a cardboard box in anticipation of the dog's fall. As the dog lost its grip and plummeted, she swiftly caught it inside the box, preventing what could have been a tragic accident. She then took the shaken but unharmed dog inside.

The video quickly gained traction online, with many social media users praising the woman’s quick thinking and compassion. One user commented, "Not all heroes wear capes." Another remarked, "Good thing she had that dog-sized box ready to go." However, some were left puzzled by the circumstances, asking, "How did the dog even end up there?" and "Why was it outside climbing the side of a building?"

One user wrote, “How on earth did that dog even get there in the first place.”

Take a look at the video:

