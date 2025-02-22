Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Woman saves falling dog using cardboard box in dramatic rescue: ‘Not all heroes wear capes’

BySimran Singh
Feb 22, 2025 03:15 PM IST

A woman in Brazil performed a heroic rescue by saving a falling dog using a cardboard box. The incident, captured on camera, has gone viral.

In a dramatic rescue caught on camera, a woman in Brazil saved a dog from a potentially fatal fall using a cardboard box. The incident took place when the dog was seen hanging dangerously from a window on an upper floor of a building.

The incident took place in Brazil.(X/@Crazyclips)
The incident took place in Brazil.(X/@Crazyclips)

The footage shows the woman standing at a window below, carefully positioning a cardboard box in anticipation of the dog's fall. As the dog lost its grip and plummeted, she swiftly caught it inside the box, preventing what could have been a tragic accident. She then took the shaken but unharmed dog inside.

The video quickly gained traction online, with many social media users praising the woman’s quick thinking and compassion. One user commented, "Not all heroes wear capes." Another remarked, "Good thing she had that dog-sized box ready to go." However, some were left puzzled by the circumstances, asking, "How did the dog even end up there?" and "Why was it outside climbing the side of a building?"

One user wrote, “How on earth did that dog even get there in the first place.”

Take a look at the video:

Another heartwarming video went viral, showcasing the incredible instincts of a service dog named Bailey as he assisted his owner during a medical emergency. Shared on Instagram, the footage highlighted Bailey’s ability to sense an impending episode of Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS), a condition that causes dizziness and other symptoms due to reduced blood volume when standing.

Also read: Husky turns hotel porter in China, helps homestay earn over 23 lakh in three days

In the video, the woman was seen working in her kitchen when Bailey suddenly approached her, appearing to detect the onset of her symptoms. As she started feeling dizzy and quickly sat down, Bailey immediately responded by comforting her with a hug before rushing to the refrigerator, demonstrating his remarkable training and devotion.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On