‘Fits definition of angel’: Service dog senses owner’s medical crisis, takes swift action to help

A heartwarming video has surfaced online, showcasing the remarkable instincts of a service dog named Bailey as he helps his owner during a medical emergency. The video, shared on Instagram, captures the dog’s ability to sense an impending episode of Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS), a condition that causes dizziness and other symptoms due to reduced blood volume when standing. The dog helped the woman as she experienced an episode of Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS).(Instagram/@serviceaussiebailey)

In the video, the woman is seen working in her kitchen when Bailey suddenly approaches her, seemingly detecting the onset of her symptoms. As she begins to feel dizzy, she quickly sits down. Bailey immediately steps in to comfort her, hugging her before rushing to the refrigerator.

Demonstrating his training, Bailey opens the fridge, retrieves a water bottle, and even closes the door behind him. He then brings the bottle to his owner, followed by her medication, ensuring she has everything she needs. The devoted dog stays by her side, offering comfort and reassurance as she recovers.

Take a look at the video:

The video has touched viewers worldwide, highlighting the life-saving role service dogs play for individuals with medical conditions. Many took to the comments section to praise the dog.

A user wrote, “Wouldn’t this fit the definition of angel?”

Another added, “Wow! That dog is a godsend.”

A third wrote, “This is why we must protect service animals and their handlers! Respect their incredible life saving work and keep your fake service animals out of airports and other spaces where dogs are no allowed! I’ve seen too many people think that it’s okay to have fake service animals. I get it, you love your dog. But there are other working dogs like this that need to save lives.”

