Video: Woman clashes with 8-year-old boy over dog entry in lift in Noida Gaur City; debate on pets using lifts reignited

A recent video shared on X has been doing the rounds on social media, showing a clash between an adult woman and a young child aged around 8. As seen in the video, the eight-year-old is seen in the lift, until it opens on a floor where the woman in question attempts to enter with her unleashed dog in tow. Dogs using lifts in residential buildings? Social media users divided again (Photo: Adobe Stock (For representational purposes only))

A screenshot of the CCTV footage (Photo: X)

Seeing the canine loose and unleashed, the boy gets visibly shaken up, asking her not to enter the lift, going as far as to join his hands and plead against their entry. Though the audio has not been recorded, it seems the woman gets upset over the request, dragging the child out of the lift and leaving, as her dog follows suit.

Ultimately, the child is able to get back on the lift and swiftly closes the door before the woman and dog get back. The incident occurred in a residential building in the 12th Avenue of Gaur City 2, Greater Noida. It was recorded by a CCTV camera installed inside the lift.

As the video went viral, social media users demanded strict action against the woman. Residents of the society, too, protested against her outside the gates of the society. As Noida Police took note of it, the woman was detained and an investigation is underway. A few residents of the society also posted on social media that the woman is often found quarelling with her neighbours.

Social media, per usual, remains divided on the issue. The ongoing debate regarding pet dogs in residential areas getting preferential treatment over children and other human residents has been reignited yet again.

‘Typical animal lover behaviour’

Several commenters on X have dubbed the behaviour of the woman as “Brainless dog lovers”: “Typical animal lover with fake love towards ecology.”

“I have serious problem with dog lovers,” said one user. Another opined, “Societies wale dog owners have started becoming a menace.”

Others also spoke about the etiquette of bringing pet dogs into the lift. A user posted, “India has apartments but no pet rules in the apartment society.” “Lift is not meant for dogs,” a user wrote, while another stated, “Feary Animals should not be allowed in the lift.”

Another social media post read, “I hate this dog lovers who gave more importance to dogs over human. Atleast show some kind to children.”

One angry poster claimed, “Its Dog mother syndrome. Love my dog child. But I will not love your human child.”

‘Learn how to coexist with pet animals’

On the other end of the spectrum, social media users felt that the behaviour of humans over seeing pet dogs is what leads to such an escalation.

“the dog is with the owner, it will not bite. people are unnecessarily scared of dogs,” wrote one defender, as another commented, “But why the f*** was he so scared, it was just a dog and not even an aggressive one. Parents should teach their kids how to coexist with pet animals.”

Another social media user reacted, “the dumb kid shouldnt have reacted like that maybe. discipline your kids or others will do it for you.”

What is your stand on this divide?

