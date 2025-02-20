Love Your Pet Day| Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan to Kriti Sanon, here are Bollywood's proud pet parents

From Alia Bhatt's furry cloud Edward to Kartik Aaryan's wingman Katori and Varun Dhawan's first child Joey, on International Love Your Pet Day, here's celebrating the four-legged friends of our Bollywood celebrities. Love Your Pet Day special(Source: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt

Alia might have received her beloved cat Edward from an ex-boyfriend, but the bond between the two transcended any other relationship. So much so, that Edward made it to Alia’s wedding bridal look book as well.

Priyanka Chopra

When you talk about canine royalty, Priyanka’s pet dog Diana, a chihuahua, makes it to the top of the list. The actor treats her so preciously and the four-legged being is a queen in herself.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik’s furry buddy, poodle Katori Aaryan is a true wingman for the actor. The cute canine pulls more attention than the actor himself online a lot of the times, and the two of them are truly best of friends.

Varun Dhawan

Varun may have become a dad last year, but he had developed the feeling of being a father much before with his pet dog Joey. The way he cares for his beagle just shows that Joey will always be Varun’s first kid.

Ananya Panday

Ananya is a proud pet mum to her dog Riot and the actor leaves no chance to show some public display of affection for her kid. Not just that, the actor even started her 2025 with him, calling him the “best company”.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti loves dogs and that love is evident as she is mum to two pet dogs—Disco and Phoebe. The former is a Bichon Frise breed while the latter is a toy poodle. The actor’s social media is filled with her fun moments with the two, showing that she is such a doting mom to them.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha was a proud mum to a Lhasa Apso named Shyloh already, and last year in September, she welcomed a new family member named Small, who is a Yorkshire Terrier. The actor now spends all her free time cuddling and playing with her two kids.