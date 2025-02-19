Samay Raina's old video explaining his comedy goes viral amidst the controversy: ‘Main aisa aadmi nahi hu’

As comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina remains embroiled in controversy around his show India's Got Latent, an old video of him discussing his perspective on comedy has resurfaced and is now going viral. While Raina has maintained his silence on the ongoing situation, the resurfaced video—taken from his Ahmedabad show in 2024—has sparked discussions about his approach to humour. Old video of Samay Raina from his show in Ahemdabad in 2024 has gone viral again

In the clip, Samay urged his audience to put away their phones before offering a candid reflection on his craft. He said, “Phone hata do just want to talk dil se (from heart). Before I leave…jo bhi ek ghanta maine baatein kari, main aisa aadmi nahi hu (Whatever spoke for the last one hour, I am not this kind of person).” When an audience member shouted, “Cover-up, cover-up,” he responded, “It’s not a cover up, I am trying to tell you something. I could have left and been like….” He then gestured, implying he could have simply ended his performance without elaboration.

He continued, “But I would like to break the facade for you…we all write joke to make you laugh par inn sabka koe matlab nahi hai (These jokes have no meaning). This is a game and these are cheat codes.” He then referenced a previous joke from his set, stating, “Nana zinda hai mera (My grandfather is alive). We write s***, we know it works for you, you have a good time, we make money. Fun.”

The renewed attention comes after Samay and his show India’s Got Latent faced backlash due to an inappropriate remark made by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia during an episode. The controversy escalated with multiple FIRs being filed against both Samay and Ranveer, prompting Samay to take down all episodes of India’s Got Latent.

Samay is currently on tour with Samay Raina Unfiltered, performing across Canada and the United States. His recent show took place in Edmonton, Canada. Meanwhile, he has been summoned by the cyber police regarding the controversy. Reports stated that his request to record his statement via videoconferencing was denied.

For the uninitiated, on India’s Got Latent's latest episode, Ranveer made a ‘joke’ that did not go down well with viewers. A formal complaint was filed with the Mumbai Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women's Commission against Ranveer, Samay, Apoorva Mukhija and the show's organisers. The complaint is against abusive language being used and obscene remarks made on women for popularity and financial benefit.