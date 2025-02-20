Gurugram Traffic Police use KBC-style ad, viral post on LinkedIn makes social media users use ‘7 crore’ meme Big B style

Who doesn't love Kaun Banega Crorepati? Sitting in the living room, watching the OG KBC host Amitabh Bachchan grill contestants on GK with multiple choice questions (MCQs), all in the quest of becoming a crorepati (or millionaire, if you're feeling fancy)! Gurugram Traffic Police's ad on traffic laws has social media's approval

The nail-biting moments, the thrill of guessing the answer, and the resounding, “Hum bhi KBC jaate toh crorepati banke aate!” isn't just relegated to your small screen now.

Because a very witty copywriter employed by the Gurugram Traffic Police has used this template to spread awareness about traffic laws. How? By putting an ad poster on the back of an autorickshaw plying in Delhi-NCR, specifically Gurugram.

Here's the post

Shared by Richa Arora, a Faridabad-based marketer and copywriter, the sarcastically penned post asks in Hindi, ‘What would happen if you honk unnecessarily?’

The options are:

The vehicle starts flying

The signal turns green

The traffic disappears

Noise pollution is generated

Gurugram Traffic Police's ad on traffic norms on an auto (Photo: LinkedIn)

Did it make you chuckle a bit? Commenters on LinkedIn definitely were in on the laughter!

One user wrote, “When in Gurugram, you don't speak Hindi or Harayanvi - sarcasm is the only understood language.” Another social media user commented, “This must be placed in a Hording. (sic)”

Other marketers and copywriters were quick to point out just how A-grade the humour is. “He roasted everyone who drives tremendously recklessly. 🚘🏍🛺🚍,” commented one, as another joked, “These copywriters know how to roast without getting burned.”

Another one was quick to quip: “This is the kind of humor we need in our daily lives!”

Big B wala 7 crore!

To nobody's surprise, many social media users also used the very viral Amitabh Bachchan gif going ‘7 crore!!’ in the comments.

Well, this is us celebrating the achievement of the brains behind Gurugram Traffic Police's meme, sorry, ad! Kya kijiyega itne social media street cred ka?

