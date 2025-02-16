Japanese man who spent 11 lakh to 'become a dog' now rents out costume to others

A Japanese man who rose to fame for living as a dog has now turned his passion into a business by renting out his custom-made costume. Known as Toco, the man from Saitama Prefecture in Japan had always dreamed of becoming a dog. To make this dream a reality, he spent 2 million yen ( ₹10.8 lakh) on a hyper-realistic Collie costume created by a company specialising in film props. The man transformed himself into a ‘dog’ by spending ₹ 11 lakh.(YouTube/ I want to be an animal))

The costume, which weighs 4 kg, features a movable mouth, tail, and paws. Over time, Toco mastered various dog-like behaviours, including shaking hands, rolling over, and even catching frisbees. He also socializes with real dogs while wearing a collar. Last year, he expanded his collection by commissioning an Alaskan Malamute costume, which is fluffier and more detailed than his first one.

Also read: Husky turns hotel porter in China, helps homestay earn over ₹23 lakh in three days

To share his journey, Toco launched a YouTube channel that has attracted over 70,000 subscribers. Now, recognising that many others share his fascination, he has introduced a rental service for his Alaskan Malamute costume, helping people experience their dream of “becoming a dog.”

The official website promoting the service asks, “Have you ever wanted to be an animal? Have you ever imagined yourself as something other than yourself and felt excited? We offer a service that can help make that wish come true, even if only a little, by having you wear a costume.”

Pricing

Launched on January 26, the rental service requires bookings at least 30 days in advance. Renting the costume for 180 minutes costs 49,000 yen ( ₹26,500), while a 120-minute session is priced at 36,000 yen ( ₹19,500). Despite the high price, all slots for February have already been booked.

Toco’s initiative has been well received by his followers. One person commented, “When I was very little, every time someone asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up, I would say ‘I want to be a wolf!’ And I would get very sad when adults told me it was not possible. Thank you for making these dreams come true.”

The news has also sparked an amusing discussion among Chinese social media users. One person jokingly asked, “Can I be a koala that just sleeps on the ground?” Another added, “Becoming a jellyfish is honestly kind of tempting.” A third user quipped, “Can I be a monkey on Mount Emei? Do nothing all day, and if I am in a bad mood, I can even slap tourists.”