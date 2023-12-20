close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Flower garden to pulsating flames: NASA shares science experiments conducted in space

Flower garden to pulsating flames: NASA shares science experiments conducted in space

ByTrisha Sengupta
Dec 20, 2023 12:37 PM IST

A video of experiments conducted on the ISS is posted from the official YouTube channel of NASA's Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center.

Throughout 2023, NASA kept people intrigued with social media posts on various experiments astronauts conducted on the International Space Station (ISS). As the year inches closer to an end, the space agency took to YouTube to share a video that shows a compilation of those incredible experiments. Be it a beautiful garden filled with blooming flowers or a dancing flame, the video gives a glimpse of experiments that will prove crucial in mankind’s mission of space exploration in future.

The image shows parts of experiments conducted aboard the ISS. (YouTube/@ReelNASA)
The image shows parts of experiments conducted aboard the ISS. (YouTube/@ReelNASA)

The video is posted from the official YouTube channel of The Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center. It is NASA's centre for human spaceflight in Houston, Texas.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

Which experiments were conducted onboard the ISS?

“Astronaut Woody Hoburg introduces you to a swirling, colourful and mesmerising collection of real science experiments conducted in space. All set to classical music! Plant growth experiments! Astronaut Christina Koch helps you discover how NASA’s garden grows in space. Watch out for the hot peppers!” the space agency wrote on YouTube.

Also Read: Year Ender 2023: 5 breathtaking pics of Earth from space by NASA, ISS

“Combustion Science! 'The science of fire.' Astronaut Mark Vande Hei explores how NASA studies bouncing, dancing, pulsing flames in space. Fluid experiments! Astronaut Megan McArthur introduces you to the shapeshifting world of fluids and the fascinating ways they behave onboard the space station,” they added.

Take a look at this NASA video:

The video was shared a day ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated several comments.

Also Read: Year Ender 2023: NASA to Elon Musk, posts on Chandrayaan-3 mission that went crazy viral

What did YouTube users say about this ISS-related video?

“Wow, it’s really wonderful,” posted a YouTube user. “You are wonderful, NASA, we love you. Greetings from Chile!” added another. “I love this,” posted a third. What are your thoughts on this video by NASA?

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out