Flower garden to pulsating flames: NASA shares science experiments conducted in space

Throughout 2023, NASA kept people intrigued with social media posts on various experiments astronauts conducted on the International Space Station (ISS). As the year inches closer to an end, the space agency took to YouTube to share a video that shows a compilation of those incredible experiments. Be it a beautiful garden filled with blooming flowers or a dancing flame, the video gives a glimpse of experiments that will prove crucial in mankind’s mission of space exploration in future. The image shows parts of experiments conducted aboard the ISS. (YouTube/@ReelNASA)

The video is posted from the official YouTube channel of The Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center. It is NASA's centre for human spaceflight in Houston, Texas.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

Which experiments were conducted onboard the ISS?

“Astronaut Woody Hoburg introduces you to a swirling, colourful and mesmerising collection of real science experiments conducted in space. All set to classical music! Plant growth experiments! Astronaut Christina Koch helps you discover how NASA’s garden grows in space. Watch out for the hot peppers!” the space agency wrote on YouTube.

“Combustion Science! 'The science of fire.' Astronaut Mark Vande Hei explores how NASA studies bouncing, dancing, pulsing flames in space. Fluid experiments! Astronaut Megan McArthur introduces you to the shapeshifting world of fluids and the fascinating ways they behave onboard the space station,” they added.

Take a look at this NASA video:

The video was shared a day ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated several comments.

What did YouTube users say about this ISS-related video?

“Wow, it’s really wonderful,” posted a YouTube user. “You are wonderful, NASA, we love you. Greetings from Chile!” added another. “I love this,” posted a third. What are your thoughts on this video by NASA?