Year Ender 2023: NASA to Elon Musk, posts on Chandrayaan-3 mission that went crazy viral

India etched space history on August 23 after Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the south pole of the moon. With this mission, the nation joined the elite list of the countries that made it to the moon - the USA, Russia, and China. As the year inches closer to an end, we have collected some of the posts from other space agencies and CEOs related to India’s moon mission. From Elon Musk's reply to a post comparing the budget of India’s moon mission with the Hollywood film Interstellar to NASA sharing an incredible never-seen-before pic of Chandrayaan-3 lander on the Moon, these viral posts will remind you of the historic moment. Year Ender 2023: A screenshot from the live feed of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) website on August 23 shows the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft. (HT File Photo)

Elon Musk

Former journalist Cindy Pom took to X to share a post that reads, “Kinda crazy when you realize India's budget for Chandrayaan-3 ($75M) is less than the film Interstellar ($165M)”. This tweet quickly captured the attention of many, including SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. “Good for India!” he posted along with an emoji.

Neal Mohan

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan’s post was about the Chandrayaan-3 launch live stream. He took to X to share his reaction to ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission becoming the most-watched live stream worldwide.

He reshared a post originally tweeted by YouTube India and wrote, “This was so exciting to watch - congratulations to the whole team at ISRO. 8M concurrent viewers are incredible!”

NASA

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) took to X a few days after the launch to share a very special picture. They posted a tweet showing the Chandrayaan-3 lander on the Moon’s surface.

ISRO’s update on moon mission:

“In another unique experiment, like the hop experiment on the Vikram Lander, the Propulsion Module (PM) of Chandrayaan-3 was moved from an orbit around the Moon to an orbit around Earth,” ISRO shared in a blog.

They added that the spacecraft that was launched on July 14, 2023 and reached the Moon on August 23, deployed Pragyan rover on the lunar surface. Further, the space agency informed that the “The mission objectives of Chandrayaan-3 have been completely met”.