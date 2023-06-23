Cooking in zero gravity? Scientists make fries in space

Cooking food in space is a rare occurrence, with astronauts typically relying on specially prepared and packaged meals during their missions. However, a research endeavor has resulted in a significant breakthrough: scientists have successfully devised a method to fry potato chips aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Scientists make fries in space.(Instagram/@ESA)

The video shows a woman explaining how is it like frying potato chips on ISS where there is no gravity. At first, scientists thought that frying in zero gravity might not work. So, to try out frying in space, they conducted experiments on parabolic flights that provide near weightlessness. Then, using a special instrument, researchers filmed the process of frying potatoes. It was found that in low gravity, bubbles still detached from the potatoes' surface.

Watch the video of fries being made on ISS here:

Check out what people are saying about it here:

An individual said, "These are the kind of experiments I love the most." A second added, "Somewhere in the future nasa canteen: Try out our 3x extra gravity hot crispy fries." "I love how people in these positions are curious about these random things and make a study happen. It feels like child's play but also not. Humans are so cute man," expressed a third.

