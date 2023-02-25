Foreigner forgets her wallet on a train in India, watch what happens next

We all have been through times when we are travelling, and we might have forgotten our belongings on a train or a bus. And when we leave them behind, we may never see that particular thing again. Something similar recently happened to Instagram user @stephandpete_.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When the woman boarded a train in India, she forgot her wallet and got off at the station. Soon, she received a message on her Instagram from Chirag, who informed her that he had found her purse and would return it. So, when the woman checked the message, she made her way to Chirag's restaurant. In the clip, she can be seen thanking and even offering him money, but he refuses.

In the post's caption, she wrote, "I've learned (3,000+ times over) how wrong I was to offer a tip for a genuine act of kindness (and how transactional the culture in America can be), how common something like this is India (I've been loving all of the other lost and found stories!), and lastly, how many people think I lost my wallet on purpose (in month 17 of traveling with a three-year-old, I assure you that this kind of carelessness comes naturally.)

Take a look at the clip here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This video was shared on February 2. Since being posted, it has been over 46,000 times. The clip also has more than 3000 likes and several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "I'm glad you got it back. So proud of people like Chirag! Hope you have a great stay In India. Lots of love." Another person posted, "Great to hear! Explore Incredible India." "People like Chirag are the real ambassadors of Indian tourism. He searched for her by her name on social media, and even without knowing correct English, he tried to help her with that message," added a third.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON