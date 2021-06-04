Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Forest official shares incredible video of night patrolling amid heavy rainfall
trending

Forest official shares incredible video of night patrolling amid heavy rainfall

“Heavy rain and night patrolling. Dark makes Forest a different world altogether. Yesterday night,” reads the caption shared along with the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 12:28 PM IST
The image is taken from the video shared on Twitter.(Twitter/@ParveenKaswan)

Have you ever seen those videos which almost instantly make you say “Wow”? There is a possibility that this video shared by a forest official will evoke the same feeling in you. Shared on Twitter, the video shows him patrolling the forests at night and that too amid heavy rainfall.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared the video a little over two hours ago. Since being posted, it has left people intrigued and also collected tons of comments.

“Heavy rain and night patrolling. Dark makes Forest a different world altogether. Yesterday night,” he wrote while sharing the video.

The video, till now, has gathered more than 9,500 views – and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also received more than one thousand likes. There were some who shared their own experiences of patrolling at night, others expressed their wonder.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter video
TRENDING NEWS

Man takes injured cockroach lying on the road to vet for treatment

This peacock isn’t shy about flaunting its gorgeous plumage. Seen viral video?

Forest official shares incredible video of night patrolling amid heavy rainfall

‘They are like my children’: Cuban man living by the sea befriends pelicans
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
RBI Monetary Policy
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP