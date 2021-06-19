Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Fossils found in China show new species of extinct giant rhino that roamed Asia
trending

Fossils found in China show new species of extinct giant rhino that roamed Asia

The fossils including a skull and two vertebrae were found in the reddish-brown sandstone of the Linxia basin.
Reuters | , Beijing
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 11:59 AM IST
Paraceratherium linxiaense giant rhinos in the Linxia Basin during the Oligocene.(VIA REUTERS)

Fossils found in northwest China's Gansu province indicate a new species of giant rhino that lived more than 26 million years ago, according to a paper published in the journal Communications Biology on Thursday.

The fossils including a skull and two vertebrae found in the reddish-brown sandstone of the Linxia basin shed light on how the ancient rhinos, some of the largest land mammals ever, evolved and moved across what is now Asia.

The dispersal of giant rhino fossils - others have been found on the far side of the Himalayas in Pakistan - indicate "Tibet, as a plateau, did not yet exist and was not yet a barrier to exchange of largest land mammals," the paper said.

Giant rhinos like the newly discovered species, named Paraceratherium linxiaense, were hornless, long-necked herbivores, perhaps weighing 20 tonnes - equal to several elephants - and likely living in open woodland.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china fossils
TRENDING NEWS

Emotional to funny: Stories of bond of love between dads and their kids

Video of amazing optical illusion from old Australian TV show goes viral

Tiger rescued from defunct rubber factory in Uttar Pradesh. Watch

Netflix ‘summarises’ Breaking Bad with Phir Hera Pheri quotes, see funny pics
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP