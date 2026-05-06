Founder breaks down how 36 lakh job can pay more than 62 LPA Google package

An Indian entrepreneur has sparked a discussion online after claiming that his friend earning ₹36 lakh per annum in a remote contractual role actually gets more money in-hand than a Google techie with a salary of ₹62 LPA. Devaansh Bhandari made the surprising claim in an X post where he also explained the math.

A post breaks down the difference between CTC and in-hand salary (Representational image)

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Bhandari quoted the example of two friends — “My friend has a ₹62L CTC at Google. Another friend is a Remote Contractor making ~ ₹36L ($38k),” he said.

₹ 62 LPA vs ₹ 36 LPA

At ₹62 LPA, the Google employee is earning almost double the salary of the person making ₹36 LPA, at least on paper. However, that does not translate into more money in his account every month.

In fact, the person in a remote contractual role actually ends up with more money in his account each month. Bhandari explained how that works out.

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{{^usCountry}} Bhandari, the founder of Y Combinator-backed startup Wavelength, said that his friend earning ₹62 LPA gets an in-hand salary of ₹1.5 to 1.8 lakh per month in his account. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhandari, the founder of Y Combinator-backed startup Wavelength, said that his friend earning ₹62 LPA gets an in-hand salary of ₹1.5 to 1.8 lakh per month in his account. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On the other hand, the remote contractual employee gets between ₹2.7 to 2.9 lakh per month. How the math works out {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the other hand, the remote contractual employee gets between ₹2.7 to 2.9 lakh per month. How the math works out {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Bhandari explained that in Big Tech companies like Google, a large portion of the package is made up of stocks and bonuses, not direct cash. So the person earning ₹62 LPA on paper has ₹22 lakh as his base salary, ₹35 lakh as stocks vested over four years, and a bonus component of ₹5 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhandari explained that in Big Tech companies like Google, a large portion of the package is made up of stocks and bonuses, not direct cash. So the person earning ₹62 LPA on paper has ₹22 lakh as his base salary, ₹35 lakh as stocks vested over four years, and a bonus component of ₹5 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When you look at what the person really earns annually in usable income, it drops to around ₹30–32 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When you look at what the person really earns annually in usable income, it drops to around ₹30–32 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

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(Also read: ‘In India, even top techies can’t buy things worth crores’ says Google engineer)

After taxes, this big tech employee ends up with a monthly in-hand salary of roughly ₹1.5–1.8 lakh. Another important point is that stocks are not immediate cash—you can only use that money once the shares vest and you sell them. So, while the total compensation looks high on paper, the actual cash flow is much lower.

The tax benefit

In contrast, the second person is a remote contractor earning ₹36 lakh a year, which is significantly less than ₹62 lakh at first glance. However, this income is mostly received as direct cash rather than being split into different components.

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More importantly, the contractor benefits from a tax rule (Section 44ADA), where only half of their income is considered taxable. This significantly reduces their tax burden.

Because of this tax advantage, the contractor pays much less tax—around ₹2 lakh—and ends up with a much higher monthly take-home of about ₹2.7 to 2.9 lakh. This means that despite earning a lower headline salary, the contractor actually has far more usable money each month.

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Bhandari ended his post by reiterating that CTC does not equal cash, and that “Tax structure matters more than headline salary”.

Internet weighs in

Internet users weighed in on this claim as Devaansh Bhandari’s thread gained traction on X.

Some pointed out how remote work allows people to cut down on cost of living. “Also on site job are in big cities (like Bangalore) where cost of living is also high. Remotely you can work from your hometown, which is low cost (no rent, own home, no food cost),” one X user noted.

“That's only part of the equation. What about taxes, healthcare benefits, and job security?” another asked.

“Nice to know about this section, thanks for the information,” a user added.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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