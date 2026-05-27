Founder forgot to cancel billboard near DLF Emporio, ended up paying ₹40 lakh

The founder of Ekaya Banaras has revealed the one mistake that ended up costing her a whopping ₹40 lakh. Palak Shah took to Instagram to talk about the oversight that led to the massive loss when she was just starting out. Palak Shah reveals one of her most expensive mistakes as founder of Ekaya Banaras (Instagram/@palakshah)

Ekaya Banaras is a luxury Indian textile and fashion brand known for contemporary Banarasi sarees, lehengas and handwoven fabrics. The company describes itself as a 120+ year-old, fourth-generation family textile business that evolved into the modern label Ekaya. It has stores in cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.

The billboard mistake that cost lakhs Recalling the incident, Mumbai-based Palak Shah said it happened in 2012 or 2013, when she was around 21 and had just launched the brand. Wanting to create visibility for Ekaya, she rented a hoarding near Delhi’s luxury retail destination DLF Emporio despite not having a store there at the time.

“When I had just started off, and I was 21… I’d taken up a hoarding near DLF Emporio one day. I didn’t have a store there. I just wanted consumers to kind of notice my brand,” she said.

According to Shah, the billboard itself was already a huge expense for a young business. “Back in the day in 2012 or 2013… the hoarding cost me ₹13 lakh or ₹16 lakh for one month,” she said.

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But the real problem came later. Shah admitted that after booking the advertisement, she completely forgot to stop the campaign.

“I took it and I forgot to stop it. I forgot to pause it,” she said.

The realisation The entrepreneur said she only realised what had happened two to three months later, when she was driving past Emporio and happened to notice the billboard.

“A couple of months later, I think two, three months later, I'm driving to Emporio and I see my hoarding and I was like, these guys have given it to me for free. That’s amazing,” she recalled.

Shah was still not aware that she was getting billed for the billboard. Even so, she