An ode to our heritage

The big fat weddings have been trimmed down in a pandemic struck world. Celebrations are small, intimate affairs, with people bonding over traditions instead of a larger than life events that created the most jaw dropping photo possibilities.

This has made brides rethink the need to opt for the usual heavy duty lehengas as their wedding attire. Moving away from the grandeur of heavily embellished lehengas, brides are now going for traditional saris as their wedding day attire. The sari not just showcases our beautiful cultural heritage but it also a globally-recognised exquisite Indian ensemble that has been celebrated by fashion houses such as Chanel and Hermes.

A sari takes us several centuries back. Saris were the first form of dressing for women. Cotton dominated the sari scene back then and gradually other textiles such as silks became popular. For many Indian royal families, saris were their signature dressing, and they helped them showcase their classic style.

“The elegance of a sari is something that we all love. Rajmata Gayatri Devi’s style from the 20s still stands as an inspiration and testimony to the elegance and the timelessness of the remarkable sari. Saris can be teamed with light jewellery and the right silhouette to show off the slender form,” says designer Raghavendera Rathore.

Dia Mirza in a Banarasi sari

Recently, we saw Bollywood actors Dia Mirza and Yami Gautam opt for red traditional silk sari for their wedding. For some brides, it evokes a memory and for some intimate wedding, the narrative calls for going back to the roots. “A sari gives incredible scope for personal expression and comfort. When draped right, it feels like second skin, allowing the bride to move freely and comfortably. Remember that a bride isn’t ‘supposed to’ fit into her clothes, rather, her clothes are supposed to fit her. A sari, in its inherent fluidity, enhancing the natural beauty of the person wearing it,” says Palak Shah of Ekaya Banaras.

Timeless red sari with intricate aari embroidery, inspired by the heritage motifs

As 2021 popularizes comfort dressing, weaves have become a hot-favourite “Brides today are championing the art of mix-matching and looking for versatile options that can be used a decade later as well. Popular ones would be the Banarasi weave, Kanjeevaram and Ikkat to name a few. I see a lot of brides experimenting with lehenga saris, pant saris, and many more pre-draped styles. Saris hold a lot of significance in Indian culture and give a very elegant look,” says designer Ritu Kumar.

The pandemic has also made sustainability a way of life. “Many got the time to introspect and move to sensible consumerism. Brides are drawn towards sustainability. So, they are reviving traditions by opting for their mothers or grandmother’s saris. They are cherishing heritage weaves or embroideries that will be evergreen,” says designer Neeta Lulla.

Model wearing a Varanasi silk brocade ‘Amvi’ sari with all-over jaal (lattice) of paisley motifs.

How can you look your best in saris on your wedding day? “Look for lighter shades with shimmers or self embroidery in hues of gold with broad gold brocade borders paired with low cut blouses that beautifully showcase neck jewellery,” recommends Rathode. Make sure you don’t overshadow the weave of the sari with bold jewellery and makeup. Keep it minimal. “Always add flowers in your hair to accessorize the sari at your wedding, it gives it the perfect finishing touch,” suggests Arpita Mehta.