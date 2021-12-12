French men groove to Telugu song Naatu Naatu, video wows people

Unless you have been staying far away from the Internet, there is a high possibility that you have seen at least one post related to the Telugu song Naatu Naatu. Many are now sharing videos of themselves recreating the hook steps of the song. Amid those clips, a video showcasing two man from France has captured people’s attention. Their dance has now left people amazed. There is a possibility the video will have the same effect on you too.

The hit song is from SS Rajamouli’s upcoming movie RRR and it features Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The video shared on Instagram shows the two French men showcasing their dance moves with same levels of enthusiasm as showcased by the actor’s in the original video.

Take a look at the clip:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has gathered more than one lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Wow,” wrote an Instagram user. “Love from India bro,” posted another. Many also posted heart or fire emoticons to express their reactions.

In case you still haven’t seen the original video, take a look:

What are your thoughts on the video?

