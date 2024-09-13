Friday the 13th: Here's what the internet is saying about this spooky, myth-filled day

Today, as many look forward to the end of the work week and the start of a relaxing weekend, some find themselves dreading the date – Friday the 13th. Often associated with superstitions and considered unlucky, this day brings about a mix of anxiety and intrigue for those with friggatriskaidekaphobia, the irrational fear of Friday falling on the 13th. Friday the 13th sparks superstitions and social media buzz.(Unsplash)

If you're wary of this infamous date, it might be best to stay away from social media today. The term "Friday the 13th" is trending on platforms like X, where users are sharing a plethora of posts related to the day. This surge in online chatter has contributed to the date's notorious reputation, with various memes and jokes adding a light-hearted spin to the otherwise eerie day.

The Origins of Friday the 13th

The origins of the superstition surrounding Friday the 13th are shrouded in mystery and myth. According to the BBC, there is no definitive reason why this day is deemed unlucky. However, several theories and historical contexts contribute to its sinister reputation.

The association between Friday and misfortune can be traced back to Christian traditions. It is believed that Jesus Christ was crucified on a Friday, and Judas Iscariot, the betrayer, was the 13th guest at the Last Supper. These events have historically linked Fridays with bad luck.

Furthermore, Friday's ill repute extends back to mediaeval times. Known as "hangman's day," this day was infamous for the frequent executions that occurred. The notion that Friday was an unlucky day became entrenched in societal beliefs, reinforcing its negative connotations.

Despite the dark history and the superstitions that surround it, Friday the 13th remains a day of fascination and amusement for many. Whether you view it as a day to be cautious or just another ordinary Friday, the blend of historical context and modern social media activity ensures that the date continues to capture the public's imagination.

A top trend on Google Trends

Adding to the day’s prominence, "Friday the 13th" is currently a top trend on Google Trends. This increased visibility reflects the date's ongoing cultural significance and the public’s fascination with its associated myths.