Friends Reunion-inspired advisory post by Mumbai Police impresses netizens

Mumbai Police, through their Friends Reunion post, is reminding people to stay at home.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 12:19 PM IST
Mumbai Police shared the post with a screenshot from the upcoming Friends Reunion.

Are you extremely excited about the Friends Reunion? Have you started binge-watching the shows for the 1000th time because you can’t keep calm? Well, you’re not the only. People all over the world who love the show are going through similar emotions. In fact, social media is flooded with posts and tweets on the Friends Reunion. Among them is this one by Mumbai Police.

The police department's social media accounts shared an advisory post inspired by the Friends Reunion. In their latest post, they are reminding people to stay at home.

“'Reunite' with your F.R.I.E.N.D.S - but only after the final season of #COVID19 please? Till then, online meet-ups will ‘be there for you’,” says the caption in the post. It has been shared with a screenshot from the upcoming Friends Reunion.

Take a look at the share below:

The post, since being shared about two hours ago, has collected 28,000 likes and lots of comments.

“Caption on point,” shared an individual. “I can’t even...” wrote another. “Always on point!” added a third.

What do you think about the share? Are you excited about the Friends Reunion?

