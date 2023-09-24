Frog found in mess food at a Bhubaneswar college, netizens share similar experiences

In a shocking incident, a frog was found in the food served at a college hostel’s mess in Bhubaneswar. The incident quickly gained traction after a social media user shared a picture of the same online, sparking serious concerns about the health of the students. Many even recounted their disturbing experiences with the food quality served in the hostels.

Frog found in the mess food served at a college in Bhubaneswar.(X/@aaraynsh)

“This is KIIT Bhubaneswar, ranked ~42 among engineering colleges in India, where parents pay approx 17.5 lakhs to get their child an engineering degree. This is the food being served at the college hostel. Then we wonder why students from India migrate to other countries for better education and facilities,” wrote X user Aaraynsh while sharing a pic on the microblogging platform.

Take a look at the picture here:

Aaraynsh shared an update and wrote, “So, this is the value of human life. The hostel where the frog was served, at Bhubaneswar University, in an attempt to do damage control, decided to deduct only one day’s payment from the mess provider company! Just wow.” Alongside, he attached the notice issued by the college to the vendors.

The primary tweet was shared a day ago. It has accumulated over 1.7 lakh views. Many have retweeted the picture, and a few even dropped comments on the tweet, including an individual who claims to be a student from the same college.

The student shared a similar picture and claimed, “I’m from the same hostel (KP 8A) too. This is a hostel where the majority of the students are international. Hundreds of students gathered at the mess. We have raised a complaint against this incident, and now actions will be taken against the hostel and concerned people.”

Take a look at what people had to say about this:

“Pathetic. The institution, the canteen contractor, the incharge all should be sued & their licences should be suspended,” commented an individual. To this, the original poster replied, “They did damage control by deducting one day’s payment from the mess company. Imagine the worth of a human life.”

Another wrote, “Reminds me of that time when I got a blade in my hostel food.”

“Once we got a lizard in food in our hostel mess. Didn’t eat in the mess for the whole semester after that,” shared a third.

A fourth posted, “Mess vendor should be removed immediately.”

“Wait till you see the quality of food served in the canteen of medical colleges. You would be running for diarrhoea every now and then,” remarked a fifth.

