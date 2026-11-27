A 26-year-old man from Kolkata, who once scored just 9 percentile in a section of the Common Admission Test (CAT), has shared how he overcame repeated failures and financial struggles to secure admission to the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode. His journey was far from easy, with his father struggling to keep the family's grocery business running and giving him ₹20,000 for one final attempt at the entrance examination.

Hemant Tulsan went from scoring just 9 percentile in CAT's DILR section to graduating from IIM Kozhikode. more less

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Speaking to Hindustan Times, Hemant Tulsan, who graduated from IIM Kozhikode in 2025, recalled the challenges he faced while pursuing his MBA dream, including losing money to an online scam, spending major festivals alone while preparing for CAT and receiving unexpected financial assistance from entrepreneur Ankur Warikoo.

Tulsan, who now lives in Bengaluru, scored approximately 44 percentile in his first CAT attempt in 2020. Although his overall score improved to 85.5 percentile the following year, he managed just 9 percentile in the Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) section. However, his third attempt in 2022 changed everything. He scored 97.84 percentile overall, including 98.8 percentile in DILR, eventually making it to IIM Kozhikode.

Growing up in a family facing financial difficulties

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{{^usCountry}} Tulsan grew up in a Marwari joint family in Kolkata. His father ran a grocery shop, while his mother was a homemaker. He began helping at the family business when he was in Class 8. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tulsan grew up in a Marwari joint family in Kolkata. His father ran a grocery shop, while his mother was a homemaker. He began helping at the family business when he was in Class 8. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Tulsan, the family was financially comfortable during his early childhood, but things began to change after his father suffered a slipped disc. The grocery business subsequently faced losses, and by 2015-16, the family was struggling financially.

Despite his medical condition, his father continued working to support the family. Tulsan said his father would leave home at 8 am and return around 10 pm.

He completed his schooling at Shri Jain Vidyalaya and later pursued a BCom degree at St Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Describing himself as an average student, Tulsan recalled failing examinations during his school years and struggling academically in college. His interest in pursuing an MBA developed after attending a workshop during graduation, where he learnt about the career opportunities and professional growth offered by management education.

Two CAT attempts and a difficult decision

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Tulsan first appeared for CAT in 2020. He had enrolled at a coaching institute, paying approximately ₹60,000 to ₹70,000, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced classes online.

He admitted that he relied heavily on coaching and lacked a preparation strategy of his own. His first attempt ended with a score of around 44 percentile.

In 2021, he improved considerably, scoring 85.5 percentile overall. However, his DILR performance dropped to just 9 percentile after he selected two difficult sets during the examination.

Although he also appeared for other management entrance examinations, securing admission to his preferred institution remained difficult.

After his second unsuccessful CAT attempt and rejections from several colleges, people around him suggested that he should consider joining a private institution or finding a job.

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One of his mentors, however, offered him a different perspective: "Either go for a job or go all in."

Tulsan decided to attempt CAT one final time, despite knowing that his family could barely afford another year of preparation.

Father's ₹ 20,000 and an unexpected setback

One of the biggest challenges was arranging money for college application forms. Tulsan estimated that he needed approximately ₹50,000 to apply to all the institutions he was targeting.

When he approached his father, he received ₹20,000, the maximum amount his father could arrange at the time. According to Tulsan, his father gave him the money without informing anyone else in the family.

However, before leaving for Dhanbad to prepare for CAT, he handed the money to his younger brother for safekeeping. His brother subsequently lost it in an online scam.

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Another relative offered financial help, but that money was eventually used during a family emergency.

Left with limited options, Tulsan began asking teachers, acquaintances and even strangers to pay their own application fees using his credit card, allowing him to collect cashback.

Over two months, he managed to save approximately ₹3,000 through this arrangement, which he used to apply to MDI.

Preparing alone in Dhanbad

Determined not to repeat his previous mistakes, Tulsan moved to Dhanbad and dedicated himself entirely to CAT preparation.

He spent Durga Puja and Diwali alone, following a strict daily schedule that included reading articles, practising questions from all three CAT sections and taking mock tests.

He also created a colour-coded accountability sheet to track his progress and identify areas requiring improvement.

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His biggest focus was DILR, the section that had affected his performance in previous attempts. Instead of attempting the most difficult questions, he developed a strategy to identify sets he could solve accurately.

The approach worked.

In CAT 2022, Tulsan scored 97.84 percentile overall and 98.8 percentile in DILR.

Recalling the day he checked his response sheet, Tulsan said he was sitting beside his father. He had been particularly worried about his performance in quantitative aptitude.

When he realised he had performed well, he began crying and hugged his father. Although his father did not fully understand the significance of the score, he became emotional seeing his son's reaction.

Tulsan also shared his CAT result in a LinkedIn post.

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Hemant Tulsan overcame financial hardships and repeated setbacks to fulfil his dream of studying at an IIM.

A memorable IIM Kozhikode interview

Despite his improved score, Tulsan continued to face challenges during the admission process.

He eventually received offers from IIM Shillong and other management institutes, but his interview at IIM Kozhikode remained particularly memorable.

Scheduled for March 3 at a hotel in Kolkata, it was his first offline admission interview. Running late, he arrived on a motorcycle with his hair dishevelled.

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The interview began with a question: "What is the difference between correlation and regression?"

Tulsan admitted that he did not know the answer.

The interviewers later noticed his hair and jokingly asked whether it was a new trend. When he mentioned using anti-dandruff shampoo, the conversation unexpectedly turned to the causes of dandruff.

His response, "sir, mummy told me", left both professors laughing.

The discussion subsequently moved to economics, government finances and current affairs. Despite struggling with some questions, Tulsan said he maintained his composure and continued interacting naturally with the panel.

He eventually secured admission to IIM Kozhikode in the first merit list.

How Ankur Warikoo helped him secure admission

However, receiving the admission offer brought another financial challenge.

Tulsan needed ₹1 lakh to confirm his seat, but his education loan had been delayed.

According to Tulsan, entrepreneur and content creator Ankur Warikoo stepped in and paid the amount directly to IIM Kozhikode, allowing him to complete the admission formalities.

He said he later repaid the entire amount in two instalments of ₹90,000 and ₹10,000.

A Kolkata man turned his CAT failures into success after his father's financial sacrifice helped him pursue his dream.

Life after IIM Kozhikode

Tulsan graduated from IIM Kozhikode in 2025, a milestone he celebrated in another LinkedIn post.

He subsequently worked with Snapsight, Juniper Green Energy and Pocket FM while also building a YouTube channel focused on MBA preparation and interview guidance.

According to Tulsan, around 300 students he has mentored have collectively secured more than 1,000 admission offers from management institutions.

His family's circumstances have also improved. His parents and younger brother have moved into a separate rented three-bedroom apartment, while his father has retired after years of working despite persistent back pain.

Having received financial assistance during his own journey, Tulsan said he now tries to help other aspirants. He has paid a junior's ₹1 lakh IIM admission fee and supported several students with their CAT application fees.

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Looking ahead, he hopes to expand his business and establish an NGO that teaches communication and professional skills to underprivileged children.

Reflecting on his journey, Tulsan acknowledged that pursuing his dream without a fallback plan was risky, particularly given his family's financial situation. However, he believes consistency, accountability and the willingness to ask for help played an important role in changing his circumstances.