From David Beckham to Ranbir Kapoor: IND vs NZ a star-studded affair

The World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium is unfolding as one of the most thrilling moments in cricket history. A multitude of celebrities have graced the event, including David Beckham, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Anushka Sharma and many others. The match has truly become a star-studded affair.

Celebrities seen at Ind vs NZ semi-final. (X/@___eesha___)

As netizens spotted excited celebrities attending the match, they shared a few snapshots. (Also Read: Ind vs NZ: Virat Kohli beats Sachin Tendulkar's record of most centuries in ODI, X reacts)

Check out who all were in attended the Ind vs NZ semi-final:

David Beckham was seen sitting next to Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

Ranbir Kapoor was seen with John Abraham.

Shahid Kapoor and Kunal Khemu were all smiles during the match.

Actress Nia Sharma also shared a picture from Wankhede Stadium.

Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra, posted a selfie as she was on her way to the stadium.

According to several reports, superstars Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan are also watching the match live from the stadium.

More about IND vs NZ:

India made a stunning 397 runs against New Zealand. Rohit Sharma gave an explosive start to the match after winning the toss. Following that, Virat Kohli created history after becoming the first cricketer to complete 50 ODI centuries. Shreyas Iyer, too, scored a century off just 67 balls. At the beginning of the match, Shubman Gill had to retire after an injury, although he returned in the last over.

