From dependent visa to restaurateur: Indian-origin entrepreneur reflects on 25-year US journey

An Indian-origin entrepreneur who arrived in the US 25 years ago on a dependent visa has reflected on her journey from being unable to work and unsure of where she belonged to becoming a successful restaurateur and entrepreneur.

Lavanya Mahate is the founder of Saffron Valley Restaurants, Bix Bakery & Café and RISE Culinary Institute. (LinkedIn/Lavanya Mahate)

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The entrepreneur, Lavanya Mahate, is the founder of Saffron Valley Restaurants, Bix Bakery & Café and RISE Culinary Institute. In a recent Instagram post, she shared glimpses of her journey, saying she "could never have imagined where that beginning would lead".

"25 years ago, I came to America on a dependent visa, unable to work and unsure of where I belonged. I could never have imagined where that beginning would lead," she wrote.

Mahate said that much of her life was built without knowing exactly where she was going. Instead, she kept taking the next step - volunteering, learning, building, starting over and saying yes to opportunities that felt aligned, even when she could not see the entire path ahead. "There were successes, failures, detours, and plenty of moments when I questioned myself," she wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} She said that after "a lot of soul searching", she became an entrepreneur. What started as one restaurant eventually grew into 12, according to the video shared with her post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said that after "a lot of soul searching", she became an entrepreneur. What started as one restaurant eventually grew into 12, according to the video shared with her post. {{/usCountry}}

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The entrepreneur also highlighted some of the milestones she achieved along the way. She was named Utah Business Person of the Year in 2024 and became a semifinalist for the James Beard Foundation's Outstanding Restaurateur award.

Beyond her restaurant ventures, Mahate also founded RISE, an initiative aimed at creating opportunities for women who were just getting started. "Somewhere along the way, I found my purpose," she wrote. "None of this was part of the plan 25 years ago," she added.

Mahate said that she eventually stopped trying to follow the life she thought she was supposed to build and began listening more closely to the life that was calling her. "Maybe purpose isn't something we find all at once. Maybe we discover it by having the courage to keep becoming. 25 years later, I'm still becoming. And I'm so grateful for the journey," she wrote.

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Mahate concluded her post by encouraging people at the beginning of a new chapter not to worry if they cannot see the entire path ahead. "If you're standing at the beginning of something and can't see the whole path yet, you don't have to. Just take the next step," she wrote.

(Also Read: Patna boy, IITian, Mexico entrepreneur: Man’s incredible journey from rural roots to global success)

Social media reactions

The post resonated with users on Instagram.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "Though our stories are uniquely different, I see myself in your story. So honored to know you."

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"I absolutely love this. I had goosebumps reading it. It resonates with me Intuitive ly," commented another.

"What a journey!!! And along the way you helped many find their purpose. . More power to you and the beautiful soul that you are," wrote a third user.

"Such a wonderful success story and the best part is giving back so generously to society. Totally love your story. Kudos. Wish you the best always," said another.