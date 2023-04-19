From dosa to rajma chawal, check out the LinkedIn bios of famous cuisines

It’s common for people to write creative bios on their LinkedIn profiles. This not only allows them to showcase their personality but also gives potential employers a glimpse into their background, skills, and experience. Turns out, not just people but Indian cuisines too have LinkedIn profiles with interesting bios. From Dosa and Rajma Chawal to Vada Pav and Pasta, the post shared by Swiggy shows the LinkedIn bios of famous cuisines.

Screengrab from the viral Swiggy post. (Instagram/@swiggyindia)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Brand ambassador @ Mumbai/ Senior street food specialist/ Engaging in only spicy chatpata conversations,” reads the LinkedIn bio of Vada Pav shared by Swiggy. For Dosa, they highlighted how people call it with different names and wrote, “Alias dosa, dosha, dosai | Bagged the Best Breakfast Classic award (2021, 2022, 2023) | In collaboration with sambar and coconut chutney.” They called Rajma Chawal comfort food and wrote, “CEO @ comfort food | A love language | successful partnership with mummy ke haath, dahi, and pyaaz”. They wrote ‘Kadak’ in the LinkedIn bio of Chai, the “manager @ everyone’s mood”.

Swiggy also shared intriguing bios for Dhokla, Croissant and Pasta; each one is more interesting than the other. They captioned the post, “My appraisal depends on this post getting 10k likes.”

Take a look at the post below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated over 3,100 likes and a plethora of comments from netizens.

Check out the reactions to Swiggy’s post below:

LinkedIn dropped a comment on Swiggy’s post and wrote, “Leaders of today, lunch menu of tomorrow!” “Petition to give a raise to the admin,” posted an individual. Another added, “Get the admin a raise.” “@swiggyindia creative level appreciated… I personally loved the part of dosa collaborating with chutney and sambar,” expressed a third. A fourth wrote, “Okay, I’m officially in love with whoever handles Swiggy’s Insta page. From one copywriter to another, I tip my hat to you.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON