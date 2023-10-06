From labourer to Asian Games medal holder: IFS shares inspiring journey of Ram Baboo

With grit and determination, a person can reach great heights and achieve amazing things in life. Asian Games medalist Ram Baboo stands a testament to this statement today. As Baboo won bronze for India in a 35km race walk, he not only broke the national record while winning but also became an inspiration to every person throughout the country. However, behind his massive achievement also comes hardships and sacrifices that have made him the person he is.

Ram Baboo won a bronze at Asian Games in Race Walking.(X/ParveenKaswan)

Coming from a remote Uttar Pradesh village of Bauar, in Sonbhadra district, Baboo began as a marathon runner but switched to race walking, reaching the national level. He funded his training by working as a waiter and courier packager in Varanasi. (Also Read: Ram Baboo’s own long walk to 35km national mark)

During the pandemic, Baboo's father faced financial difficulties, prompting Baboo to join him in manual labor under the MNREGA scheme.

Recently, IFS Parveen Kaswan took to X to share about Baboo's remarkable journey. His video has gone viral on the microblogging platform.

"He is Ram Baboo, who once worked as MGNREGS labour and waiter. Today, he won a bronze medal in the #AsianGames in the 35km race walk mixed team. Talk about determination and grit," wrote Kaswan in the tweet. Alongside, he also shared a video of Baboo working in the field.

Watch the video shared by IFS Parveen Kaswan here:

This video was shared on October 4. Since being shared, it has gone viral with over two lakh views. The share also has close to 7,000 likes and several comments.

Here's what people are saying about Baboo's achievement:

An individual wrote, "A big credit should also go to the person who spotted this talent from such a rural place and background."

A second said, "This man has proved that being determined gets you started, sticking with it keeps you going, and being patient helps you achieve your goals, even when things get tough. Many congratulations to him." (Also Read: Manju Rani, Ramesh Baboo win bronze in 35km race walk mixed team event)

"Excellent, sir. Such stories must be covered widely & spread as well. He is a superhero. Proud of him," expressed another.

A fourth said, "From laborer to bronze medalist at the Asian Games, Ram Baboo's story is pure determination. His victory proves that talent cannot be denied. Anything is possible with grit."

