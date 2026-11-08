From Narkasur burning to Chopda Pujan: The many ways India celebrates Diwali

Diwali is celebrated across India, but not everyone observes the festival in the same way. While people in Goa burn giant effigies of Narkasur, business families in Gujarat worship their account books. In West Bengal, Diwali coincides with Kali Puja, while in Maharashtra, the day begins with a traditional oil bath. From age-old rituals to regional customs, here are five traditions that highlight the many ways India celebrates Diwali.

Burning Narkasur effigies in Goa

Diwali is celebrated with distinctive customs, from Narkasur burning to Kali Puja. (Representational image generated using AI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In Goa, Diwali celebrations begin with the sight of large Narkasur effigies being paraded through neighbourhoods. Made using bamboo, paper and cloth, these figures often have elaborate designs and colourful faces. Some are built by local groups and displayed before being burnt in the early hours of Naraka Chaturdashi.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The tradition comes from the legend of Lord Krishna defeating the demon Narakasura. The burning of the effigies marks his defeat and is a major part of Diwali celebrations in the state. Goa Tourism notes that Narkasur parades are held in several parts of Goa on the eve of Diwali.

(Also Read: 'Watching them never gets old': NASA astronaut shares rare view of red and green auroras)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Worshipping account books during Chopda Pujan

{{^usCountry}} For many business families in Gujarat, Diwali is also the time to bring out new account books. The custom, known as Chopda Pujan, involves worshipping ledgers and seeking blessings for the year ahead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For many business families in Gujarat, Diwali is also the time to bring out new account books. The custom, known as Chopda Pujan, involves worshipping ledgers and seeking blessings for the year ahead. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Traders traditionally close their old accounts and begin afresh with new books. The words 'Shubh' and 'Labh', meaning auspiciousness and profit, are often written on the first page. While many businesses now maintain digital records, the ritual continues to be observed by traders in parts of Gujarat. A report by The Indian Express documents how the custom has survived the shift to digital accounting.

Worshipping Goddess Kali during Diwali

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In West Bengal, Diwali night is also marked by Kali Puja. While Lakshmi Puja is central to Diwali celebrations in many parts of India, devotees in Bengal turn to Goddess Kali on the same night.

Temples and neighbourhood pandals are decorated for the occasion, and people gather to offer prayers to the goddess. Kolkata is particularly known for its Kali Puja celebrations, which draw devotees to several prominent temples and community pandals. Incredible India also recognises Kali Puja as a major festival in West Bengal.

Taking an early morning Abhyanga Snan

In Maharashtra, Naraka Chaturdashi begins with a traditional oil bath known as Abhyanga Snan. People wake up before sunrise, apply oil and ubtan to their bodies and then take a bath as part of the day's celebrations.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The ritual is associated with the legend of Lord Krishna defeating Narakasura. It is traditionally believed that taking the bath during the prescribed pre-sunrise period brings auspiciousness. The custom remains an important part of Naraka Chaturdashi celebrations in several Maharashtrian households. Drik Panchang's guide to Abhyanga Snan explains the ritual and its timing.

(Also Read: Tim Cook, Singapore president among global personalities extending Diwali wishes)

Preparing Annakut for Govardhan Puja

For many devotees, Diwali celebrations continue with Govardhan Puja, which is observed around the day after the main festival, depending on the Hindu calendar. The occasion recalls the story of Lord Krishna lifting Govardhan Hill to protect the people of Braj from heavy rain.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

One of the main customs is preparing Annakut, which translates to a mountain of food. Devotees make a variety of dishes, arrange them as an offering to Lord Krishna and later distribute the food as prasad. The preparations can include rice, lentils, sweets and milk-based dishes. The Ministry of Tourism's Utsav portal describes the food offerings associated with Govardhan Puja.

Diwali may be celebrated in different ways across India, but each tradition adds to the many ways people mark the festival of lights.