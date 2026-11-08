Tim Cook, Singapore president among global personalities extending Diwali wishes

As people across the world celebrated Diwali on Sunday, November 8, several prominent personalities joined the festivities by sharing photographs, videos and heartfelt messages on social media. From Apple executive chairman Tim Cook's festive photograph to Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam's cooking challenge, the greetings offered a glimpse of how the festival was being celebrated beyond India. Tim Cook shared a Diwali photo, while Singapore's president joined a cooking challenge to celebrate the festival. (Representational image/Unsplash)

(Also read: US, Iran, Pakistan, UAE and more: World leaders extend Diwali wishes, call for peace and prosperity)

Tim Cook shares Diwali photograph Apple executive chairman Tim Cook extended Diwali greetings with a photograph featuring a glowing diya surrounded by festive decorations.

Taking to X, Cook wrote, "Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating around the world! May the light of this festival brighten your year ahead."

He also credited Indian photographer Gursimran Basra for the photograph, which was captured using an iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Check out the post here: