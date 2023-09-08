From single room house to a bungalow: Civil servant shares his inspiring journey

Nellayappan B, OSD to Chief Minister, Nagaland, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share how he once used to live in a single-room thatched house to now in a bungalow. His hard work and dedication have inspired many netizens.

"I lived in this single-room thatched house (coconut leaf roof then) with my Parents and four Siblings till I was 30 years old. Blessed to reach today's position through education, dedication & hard work," wrote Nellayappan B while sharing the pictures of his home. (Also Read: Techie + civil servant: How this fellowship is fostering societal shift)

This post was shared on September 6. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than six lakh times. The share has also received close to 12,000 likes and several comments.

An individual wrote, "The best thing on X app today!"

A second added, "In the absence of any resource, education is that true means to liberty."

A third commented, "Congrats. Correct. Education, dedication, and hard work is the key. Been there."

"Congratulations & great milestone!" expressed a fourth.

A fifth posted, "This is so inspirational, Sir! Also, you've got a beautiful house."