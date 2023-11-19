From SRK to Deepika Padukone: Who all are attending Ind vs Aus World Cup Final?

India is currently facing Australia in the ICC Men's World Cup Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Numerous excited celebrities cheering for the Indian cricket team were spotted at the stadium. The stadium saw an array of prominent faces, including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, and Athiya Shetty, all adding to the grandeur of this mega event. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana and others at Ins vs Aus. (X/@DeshrajH)

As people spotted celebrities attending the match, several took to X to share their reactions. (Also Read: Ind vs Aus World Cup Final: ICC posts stunning visuals of IAF’s ‘flying start’ to match)

Here's a video of Shah Rukh Khan arriving with Gauri Khan at the stadium.

Asha Bhosle was seen sitting next to Shah Rukh Khan.

SRK's kids- AbRam, Suhana and Aryan were seen sitting with Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's family.

Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty were seen cheering for the Men in Blue.

More about India vs Australia:

After winning the toss, Australia's captain Pat Cummins decided to bowl first. Rohit Sharma started well; however, Shubhman Gill fell early to Mitchell Starc. Later, Shreyas Iyer, too, got out. Virat Kohli was sent back to the pavilion after he struck a half-century.