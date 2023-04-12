Fruit seller picks up trash discarded by her customers, Anand Mahindra reacts

Industrialist Anand Mahindra often shares intriguing posts on Twitter. From tweeting witty posts to sharing his knowledge with the world to appreciating people’s gestures or achievements, his tweets often catch the attention of many. This time, Mahindra shared a clip of a fruit seller and called her a ‘real, quiet hero’. The video shows seller from Karnataka picking up the trash that her customers threw on the road. The video has gone viral, and many people have appreciated the fruit seller's efforts.

Snapshot of fruit seller throwing trash in the dustbin.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)

The clip was originally shared on Twitter by user @adarshhegde. In the post's caption, he informed that the lady is a fruit seller who sells fruits wrapped in banana leaves at Ankola bus station in Karnataka. Once people are done eating the fruits, most throw the banana leaves on the road. So, to ensure cleanliness is maintained, the woman picks up all the trash and discards it in a dustbin.

Anand Mahindra reshared it on his Twitter profile and wrote, "These are the real, quiet heroes making Bharat Swachh. I really would like her to know that her efforts have not gone unnoticed & are appreciated. How do you suggest we can do that? @adarshahgd can you find someone who lives in that area & can contact her?"

Take a look at the post below:

This clip was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 1.3 million times. There are also several likes and comments on the video.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "Thank you for being the unsung heroes of #SwachhBharat. Your efforts are truly appreciated and have not gone unnoticed. Let's spread awareness and recognize their hard work!" A second wrote, "There are many unsung heroes who are working tirelessly towards this cause, and it's important to recognize their efforts." A third added, "I feel proud of the women of our town. Thank you, Anand Mahindra sir for recognizing her."

