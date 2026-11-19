Driven by more than a decade of speculation, record-breaking teasers, viral memes and unmatched fan devotion, Grand Theft Auto VI has easily earned its title as the most anticipated release in gaming history. As the craze reaches a fever pitch on launch day, offices around the world are feeling the impact. Eager players are taking paid time off, rearranging shifts, and skipping work to spend uninterrupted hours exploring the streets of Vice City.

Promotional displays for the video game "Grand Theft Auto VI" (GTA 6). (REUTERS)

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"I literally just put GTA 6," a 34-year-old Kansas City-based filmmaker and creative director for a music label told CBS News. The gamer said that his coworkers are well aware of why he was taking a leave.

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Also Read: First female lead, a cat that attacks, realistic Vice City: GTA 6 fans call game a ‘masterpiece’ after 13-year wait

"They all know I'm a huge gamer," he said. "We don't have anything too pressing happening, so it worked out nicely."

Some of the fans even requested time off well in advance. Allgood, a 26-year-old who works as an environmental specialist, told USA Today that he had applied for leave back in July just to play GTA 6. "We're basically witnessing, I mean, the Apollo space program of video games," Allgood said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to data from payroll processor Gusto, the requests for leaves on GTA 6's commercial release went up by 9% on the week of its release. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to data from payroll processor Gusto, the requests for leaves on GTA 6's commercial release went up by 9% on the week of its release. {{/usCountry}}

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"I genuinely believe that this is one of, if not the biggest, gaming events in a lot of our lifetimes, and spoilers are going to spread so fast," said Grays Harbor, said Grays Harbor, a Washington-based fan. "It's going to be nearly impossible to avoid them."

"While it's common for people to plan time off around major entertainment releases and cultural events, the anticipation surrounding GTA 6 is on another level," Bart Spiegel, a partner at PwC, told CBS News.

"It's the kind of cultural moment that could rival the Olympics in terms of the attention it commands, so there's certainly going to be an impact on workplaces."

What is GTA 6 all about?

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Set in the fictional state of Leonida, Rockstar Games’ take on Florida, and its neon-soaked metropolis Vice City, Grand Theft Auto VI is an open-world action-adventure crime saga.

Also Read: GTA 6 goes live in India after 13-year wait

The story follows criminal duo Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, the franchise’s first-ever playable female protagonist, as they navigate high-stakes heists and a sprawling underworld conspiracy after a botched robbery turns their lives upside down.