Gary Bencheghib and team clean water body in Indonesia, collect over 2,400 kgs of plastic. Watch

Ramon Magsaysay awardee Gary Bencheghib is on a mission to eradicate marine plastic pollution in Indonesia. He cleans one river at a time with his team and shares timelapse videos of the expedition on his social media accounts. The young anti-plastic pollution warrior has now shared yet another cleanup video, and it has gone crazy viral on the Internet. While many lauded Gary and his team’s efforts, others expressed their desire to join them in the future.

“Another day, another cleanup. More than 2,400 kgs of plastic collected and on its way to be recycled at our facility!” wrote Gary Bencheghib while sharing a video on Twitter. The video is a time-lapse of the entire cleaning process. It shows a few men cleaning a very polluted water body in Indonesia. They then collected tons of plastic waste in large white-coloured sacks. According to Gary, the waste collected by the team will later be recycled at their facility.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared five days ago, the video has raked up more than 70.1 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also received over 4.3 million likes and a plethora of responses from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Real heroes,” posted an individual with two heart emoticons. Another added, “Proof there is still hope in humanity. ” “Respect! Turning trash into treasure and keeping our rivers clean,” expressed a third. A fourth joined, “Guys you are doing a great job. Hope to join you in the future.”

