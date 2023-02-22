Bread cheese omelette topped with chocolate irks netizens. Would you try it?

Just when you think that you have come across all the worst food concoctions, the Internet dishes out another one. This time, it’s an omelette with grated chocolate. What’s more, the dish is garnished with chocolate syrup and is served with tomato sauce. Ew, isn’t it? After all, who would have thought of fusing two utterly different food items?

(Also Read: Anand Mahindra’s latest post on Twitter will beat your mid-week blues)

“Would you try a Dairy Milk omelette!?” read the caption of the video shared on the Instagram handle @imjustbesti. The video is credited to a TikTok handle @ dilwalo_ki_delhi. The video opens to show a streetside cook cracking a few eggs in a pan to make an omelette. He sprinkles some masala, onion, green chillies, grated paneer and some coriander leaves. Next, he uses a grater to grate chocolate on the omelette and tops it with chocolate syrup. As the video progresses, he flips the omelette and adds four bread and cheese slices. Towards the end, he plates the omelette and garnishes it with some more chocolate syrup. The unusual dish is served with tomato sauce and a bar of chocolate.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared four days ago on Instagram, the video has received over 9.5 lakh views. It has also amassed more than 9,600 likes and raked numerous comments.

(Also Read: Delhi cop sings Arijit Singh’s Roke Na Ruke Naina. Amaal Mallik, Kumaar react)

Take a look at the comments below:

“Use my comment as a dislike buttonn,” posted an individual. “Chocolate and cheese,” added another with two neutral face emoticons. “‘Diarrhoea’ joined the chat,” shared a third. A fourth commented, “Now throw it in the dustbin.” “Waiting for omelette with rasmalai,” joked a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON